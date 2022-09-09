Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has warned Kenyans to prepare for a rough ride under the patronage of President-elect William Ruto.

Speaking yesterday after Kenya Kwanza managed to bag all the Speakers’ seats, Ledama said Ruto has managed to kill democracy in Kenya.

He accused the President-elect of taking control of the legislative arm of the government, warning that it is a sign of a looming danger for the country.

He noted that once Ruto takes the oath of office next week, things will never be the same again.

“Today marks the death of democracy in Kenya. We no longer subscribe to the principle of separation of powers! William Ruto has succeeded in ending the independence of the legislative arm of government. From next Wednesday brace yourself for a rough rollercoaster ride,” he said.

Former Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula was elected National Assembly Speaker while former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi became the Senate Speaker.

