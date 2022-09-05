Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has congratulated President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his election.

In its ruling on Monday, the 7 judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome stated that Ruto attained 50 % + 1 vote of all the votes cast per article 138(4) of the constitution.

Reacting to the ruling, Kipkorir, who was a former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s apologist, pledged his allegiance to Ruto and said he is ready to work with him.

He also said he supported Raila Odinga since 2005 and he is President Kenya will forever miss.

“Dear William Samoei Ruto, congratulations on being our 5th President. As a lawful citizen, I hereby pledge my allegiance & loyalty to your Presidency. Dear Raila Amolo Odinga, since 2005, I gave you all my total & absolute support. You are President Kenya will forever miss,” Kipkorir stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.