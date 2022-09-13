Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Kileleshwa MCA and Azimio blogger, Robert Alai, has sensationally claimed that President-elect William Ruto won because of fear and intimidation.

Venting on Twitter yesterday, Alai claimed that Supreme Court dismissed Raila Odinga’s petition because judges feared William Ruto.

“In 2022, the Supreme Court of Kenya feared delivering judgment against a vindictive Ruto. That made them wholly decide to save themselves and their families,” Alai said in a Tweet.

Alai further claimed that the judges feared invalidating William Ruto’s win because they suspected Raila could boycott a repeat of the elections.

“They feared Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party boycotting elections unless IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati Chebukati resigns,” he added.

Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9th Presidential contest on August 15th by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukat.

Raila disputed the results and sought redress in the Supreme Court.

However, the seven judges of the Supreme Court dismissed Raila’s presidential petition challenging William Ruto’s controversial presidential win and upholding Kenya Kwanza’s victory.

And even before the Supreme Court verdict was made, Raila had already started calling for the resignation of IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, sending a clear indication that he will not participate in the repeat of the presidential election with Cebukati as the IEBC chairman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.