Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s legal team has accepted the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President-elect William Ruto’s victory but disagreed with it.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Raila’s team, led by Siaya Senator James Orengo, identified some serious flaws in the Supreme Court verdict.

Orengo opined that the apex court should have ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open its servers for a detailed forensic audit.

He maintained their claims on the infringement by the servers by the foreigners in particular the three Venezuelans led by Jose Camargo.

“What the court should have done was to order IEBC to open its servers with other election material presented before it. On the matter of intrusion by the Venezuelans, you can note that the court avoided speaking about it.”

“I believe in the judgment, you will hear about it. The court has the last decision on what happens. As citizens, we are entitled to agree or disagree with it,” he stated.

Additionally, he lamented that the verdict issued by the court was an ideological ruling.

“What I can say is that they focused on ideological issues rather than looking at other issues on the part of the IEBC. For example, the 50% plus 1 was ideological,” he stated.

In response to the court findings that some of the affidavits were forged, Orengo maintained that all their evidence was based on a report released by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) over the apprehension of three Venezuelans at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

On his part, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor accused the Judiciary Registrar for leaving out critical evidence during vote scrutiny that would have proved that there was the involvement of the three Venezuelans in the August 9 polls

“We had overwhelming evidence, the involvement of the Venezuelans before the elections was not explained. We are a little distressed about the overreliance on the report by the registrar of the court. The issue of the Venezuelans was not touched on. We shall wait for the court’s ruling,” he stated.

