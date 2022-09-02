Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Raila Odinga’s legal team has proved with a live demonstration how the Venezuelan national, Jose Carmago, helped to rig election in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

Lawyer Julie Soweto in her submission before the seven-judge bench on Friday, through a PowerPoint presentation, displayed a Form 34A direct from the IEBC portal which bore the name Jose Camargo.

This is despite IEBC’s claims that no one can upload Form 34A on its portal, not even IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

According to Julie, Form 34A bearing Camargo’s name was uploaded on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) portal.

The form belonged to the Gacharagu Primary School polling station in Muguru ward in Meru County. She argued that his name is evidence enough that he was responsible for allegedly interfering with the forms and manipulating votes which were being uploaded on the IEBC portal.

She further argued that he reportedly played a key role in determining the President-elect.

“At the top-hand left corner there, we have the name of one the Venezuelans Jose Camargo. This is the person who decided the President-elect of the country,” she stated.

Soweto as well argued that Azimio La Umoja had earlier raised their concerns regarding Camargo and IEBC assured that they could not infiltrate the system.

“We didn’t make this up! We were told that we forged these forms, but this is how, My Lord, the staging was happening. This is on August 9 when we were told they (Venezuelans) did not have access to the system,” Soweto lamented.

In their response, the Directorate and Criminal Investigation (DCI) accused three Venezuelan nationals, Salvador Javier Suarez, Jose Castellano, and Joel Garcia, of accessing the IEBC systems.

The trio was caught were IEBC materials while entering the country via the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.