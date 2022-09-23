Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua hosted a colourful party to celebrate her 65th birthday.

The memorable party hosted Thursday night was attended by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, his wife Mama Ida Odinga, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.

Raila was spotted taking Tanqueray Dry Gin 750ml at the party.

The Scotland-manufactured gin has an alcohol content of 47%.

Twitter user Jaloka called out ‘Baba’ for being surrounded by alcoholics who are slowly ruining his morals.

“Baba taking Tanqueray Dry Gin 750 ml during Shosh’s birthday bash. Bad company ruins good morals,” he tweeted.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.