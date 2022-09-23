Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Friday, September 23, 2022 – Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua hosted a colourful party to celebrate her 65th birthday.
The memorable party hosted Thursday night was attended by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, his wife Mama Ida Odinga, and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, among others.
Raila was spotted taking Tanqueray Dry Gin 750ml at the party.
The Scotland-manufactured gin has an alcohol content of 47%.
Twitter user Jaloka called out ‘Baba’ for being surrounded by alcoholics who are slowly ruining his morals.
“Baba taking Tanqueray Dry Gin 750 ml during Shosh’s birthday bash. Bad company ruins good morals,” he tweeted.
‘As for the days of our life, they contain seventy years,
Or if due to strength, eighty years,
Yet their pride is but labour and sorrow;
For soon it is gone and we fly away.’
Legions of demons, where are you on this life limits and bonus given to each of you as you lavishly celebrate the birthday that needs no publicity, since, it add no value to the citizens of the republic of Kenya.
Vanity is vanity.
Hear this word, you cows of Bashan on Mount Samaria, you women who oppress the poor and crush the needy and say to your husbands, “Bring us some drinks!”