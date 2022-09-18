Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 18, 2022 – Even as Azimio Leader Raila Odinga comes to terms with losing the presidency to William Ruto in the just concluded General Election, he appears to have started preparing for 2027.

This is after he rolled out plans to push the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to revert back to the manual voting system before the 2027 General Election.

Raila is now advocating for the manual system of voting which he vehemently opposed after the 2007 polls in which late Mwai Kibaki won.

This was revealed by Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni who stated that the electoral technology used alongside the manual system in the concluded polls dominated the ongoing Azimio parliamentary Group meeting in Athi River.

He explained that the August 9 polls exposed that the electoral body’s technology was prone to influence and attack by outsiders.

“There are many developed countries that started with the electronic election but reverted to manual after they realised the mess.

“Without any doubt, we will join hands to reform IEBC so that we don’t have a system that can be remotely controlled. Electronic voting can be manipulated but still present figures that look genuine,” he stated.

Raila’s Azimio is pushing to have the changes effected by the year 2024 – three years before the 2027 polls when Ruto is expected to defend his seat.

IEBC adopted the use of election technology in the 2013 polls following reforms adopted after the disputed 2007 General Election.

The former Prime Minister alleged that the manual voting system was used to manipulate results in favor of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.