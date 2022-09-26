Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has convened an urgent crisis meeting of ODM.

This follows the infighting within the party that is threatening to tear ODM apart.

Already, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina have threatened to quit the party if they will not be considered for Parliamentary leadership positions within the party; a move that has left Raila in serious panic, prompting him to convene an urgent meeting to stem the rising tension.

Raila is scheduled to meet all ODM elected and nominated members of the National Assembly and the Senate today.

The first task on his plate is to end unrest arising from Azimio la Umoja’s choice to hand the National Assembly majority leader post to Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi.

Nominated MP John Mbadi, who was eyeing the position, citing his experience from handling the Minority Leader’s seat, was not amused by the alliance’s decision to bypass him.

He argued that he had to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions for Homa Bay County after the alliance promised him roles at the National Assembly.

The Orange party is also at loggerheads with Jubilee and Wiper parties over the membership to the all-powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

The entire Opposition has only three slots in the commission with Raila’s brother Oburu Oginga already laying claim to one.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.