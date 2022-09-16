Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – President William Ruto may now be on high alert after his nemesis and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga revealed his next course of action following his humiliating defeat by Ruto in the just concluded general election.

Speaking during the Azimio parliamentary group meeting, Raila, who is yet to accept that he was defeated by Ruto in a free and fair election which was confirmed by the Supreme Court, stated that Azimio was embarking on three actions in the coming weeks – saving the Judiciary which is offering itself to state capture, transforming IEBC to make it ready to hold a credible election and protecting the legislature from offering itself to state capture.

According to Raila, Ruto is pushing to own the Judiciary through illegal actions that amount to bribery.

He claimed that Ruto appointed the six judges that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta had declined just to woo the Judiciary on his side.

These were Justices Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga, Weldon Korir, Joel Ngugi, Makori Evans and Omange Judith Elizabeth.

“This is the reason for the rush to appoint six judges and allocate money to the Judiciary. I have fears about where Chief Justice Martha Koome’s ruling leaves our elections and democracy, now and in the future.”

“We have had the worst election since the return of multiparty politics in our country. At the presidential level, it is not possible to tell whether we had elections at all. At the lower levels, I believe a number of our people were rigged out to pave the way for a UDA majority,” Raila lamented.

The former Prime Minister further argued that the strong language the Supreme Court used while issuing the ruling indicated that their attitude was that of thuggery and cynicism.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.