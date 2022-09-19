Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has defended President William Ruto who is under siege for removing subsidies on fuel.

Last week, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), announced an upward review of fuel prices for the period starting September 15 to October 14.

The price of Super Petrol increased by Sh20 to a record high of Sh179.30 per litre, Diesel increased by Sh25 to Sh165 while Kerosene increased by Sh20 to Sh 147.94 in Nairobi.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, urged Kenyans to be patient with Ruto’s government and give him time to sort out the economic mess he has inherited from his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is too early to start making judgments on the new administration and its performance,” Wandayi stated.

President William Ruto on Friday stated that his government is working behind the scenes to provide amicable solutions to the concerns of the rising cost of living in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.