Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Divisions have emerged within Azimio even as the Supreme Court adjourned to deliberate on their judgment regarding Raila Odinga’s petition seeking to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

As Raila anxiously waits for the verdict scheduled for Monday, his lieutenants were not holding back on their calls for the resignation of certain senior individuals in the campaign.

Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, financial guru Elizabeth Meyo, IT expert George Njoroge and Raila’s Chief Agent, Saitabao Ole Kanchory, were asked to step down prior to the Supreme Court ruling.

The aforementioned individuals were accused of poorly managing the elections, which were marred with irregularities, forcing Raila and his running mate Martha Karua to seek legal redress in court.

Allegations of misappropriation of funds meant to procure polling station agents were also rife.

Raila’s circle called out certain leaders whom they accused of continuing to deceive him with defective and hopeless tactics.

They argued that if the SCOK were to rule in their favour and nullify the August 9 presidential poll, then the accused persons should not be involved in strategizing and overseeing the re-run.

The Azimio adherents argued that the coalition needs to rebuild a new campaign secretariat comprising of benevolent and trustworthy leaders rather than those preying on Odinga’s goodwill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.