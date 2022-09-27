Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio yesterday gave IEBC a 24-hour ultimatum to reinstate Deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu.

Speaking outside the Anniversary Towers yesterday after they were barred from accessing the building, Azimio, led by Ruraka MP TJ Kajwang’, claimed that Ms. Kulundu’s interdiction by IEBC was unceremonial.

According to Kajwang’, Ms. Kulundu was interdicted by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and not the commission.

“The chairman (Wafula Chebukati) unilaterally decided to interdict Kulundu who is the Deputy CEO just like that in Mombasa without the commission sitting down,” Kajwang’ said.

He maintained that the electoral body never sat down to deliberate on the matter of the deputy CEO adding that Ms. Kulundu is employed by the commission and not an individual.

Kajwang’ further maintained that they had a mandate as Members of Parliament to question the decisions by IEBC and call them out.

“I know that Kulundu may be looking at her own legal options but we have a mandate as MPs to come and questions such infractions when we see them and we call them out,” Kajwang’ added.

The MPs claimed that Ms. Kulundu was being victimized by her bosses for not aligning with their will.

They said that they are ready to take it to the streets every day if that is what it will take to have reforms at the electoral commission.

