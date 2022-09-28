Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s allies are not impressed by President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

This is after they identified serious flaws in the list of nominees.

Speaking after Ruto named his Cabinet, the leaders vowed to reject some nominees fronted for the Cabinet positions.

Led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, the Azimio leaders pointed out that some nominees had pending legal cases hanging over their heads and thus were not fit to hold office.

He called on Azimio lawmakers to reject a section of proposed CSs while vetting them in Parliament.

“Kenya Kwanza went for the very worst of the bunch for the Cabinet should tell you that there is no intention to govern at all. I mean is that a proposed cabinet list or criminal cases update from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution?” the ODM Secretary General wondered.

A similar call was made by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, beckoning his colleagues to ensure that CS nominees who do not meet the required standards are locked out.

“On a serious note, the National Assembly needs to vet the nominees in line with Chapter Six of the Constitution – on Leadership and Integrity – as well as competency. It’s a paradigm shift from technocrats to politicians.”

“What does this mean to the corporate world and economic recovery of a nation wallowing in debt?” the senator posed.

