Friday, September 16, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has warned Azimio leaders against joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Since Ruto was announced as the winner of the August 9th Presidential election, dozens of Azimio leaders have trooped to Kenya Kwanza Alliance, stating ‘they want to be in the government’.

Speaking in Machakos County during the Azimio Parliamentary Group meeting on Friday, Raila told the leaders joining Ruto that he will not make them Cabinet Secretaries despite joining him.

Raila further told the leaders being an MP or Senator is being in the government since Legislature is one of the three arms of the government.

“Azimio MPs or senators should not say ‘I want to be in government, which government? The Legislature is already the government. He is not going to make you Cabinet Secretary,” Raila told the MPs.

