Friday, September 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may start a revolution to overthrow President William Ruto’s Government if his statement yesterday is anything to go by.

During the inauguration of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila faulted the Supreme Court for throwing out his petition that challenged Ruto’s controversial win.

He described the Supreme Court ruling as a dictatorship, adding that they would resist any attempts to impose a leader on Kenyans.

He added that the seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome could not explain the rationale behind the decision to uphold Ruto’s win.

“It was not based on any law. It was based on thuggery. We are not going to allow another dictator to become the leader of this country.”

“We will also not allow the judiciary to become a dictator in this country,” he stated.

He hinted at organizing a one million march to the Judiciary to force Koome and her fellow judges out of office, saying they will not accept injustice in the country.

“We can lead a one million march to the judiciary and tell them to go home. We have a right as a people to not agree with bad rulings.

“Shame on the judiciary of this country. We will talk,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.