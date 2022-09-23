Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero, has supported the sentiments of Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of betrayal.

In a long Facebook post on Friday, Kidero, who was vying for the Homa Bay governor seat in the last election on an independent ticket, said ODM, under the leadership of Hon. Raila Odinga, has neglected millions of youths who are part of the pillars that form the Orange party.

“Let’s understand where Hon. Babu Owino is coming from. ODM is what it is because of the youth; Majority membership. Zeal and passion for party support “Soldiers and army for the party” Yet, when bread is being shared nobody thinks of them,” Kidero wrote

“It’s not just what has happened in the choice of parliamentary leadership but even in nominations to the county assembly,” Kidero added.

He further stated that ODM has its owners who use it as an asset to maximize financial returns and optimize their wealth creation.

“ODM is personal property and a commercial asset which the owners use to maximize financial returns and optimize their wealth creation,” Kidero said.

Kidero lost the Homa Bay gubernatorial race to Gladys Wanga who was issued with a direct ODM ticket by Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.