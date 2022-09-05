Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Tana River County Senator-elect, Danson Mungatana, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga should retire from politics after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed his petition challenging the declaration of William Ruto as President-elect.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court ruled that Ruto was validly elected and attained 50%+ 1 vote of all the votes cast per article 138(4) of the constitution.

This means Raila Odinga’s final bullet has been exhausted and according to Mungatana. the old man should retire from active politics.

Mungatana explained that Raila has been ‘used’ over the years by people who want to clinch power using his name.

“Raila is an important person to many of his ‘political allies’ and that is why they had to have him on the ballot so that they can claim their seats,” Mungatana said.

The senator-elect claimed that Raila had given up on running for presidency earlier but he was pressured to do so, by people who directly benefit from him.

“These guys now came and pressurised him to petition the results so that they would justify, having used him to secure seats and it is a very sad case,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.