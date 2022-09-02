Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has sent a message to Kenyans as the Supreme Court continues to hear the case challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

Raila is being represented in the court by his lead lawyer and senior counsel James Orengo and a battery of lawyers led by lawyer Julie Soweto.

In her submission to the court on Friday, Soweto named Jose Carmago as the Venezuelan who staged the presidential results.

“Venezuelan Jose Camargo is the one who decided who the President of Kenya would be, ” lawyer Julie Soweto told the apex court.

Soweto also demonstrated how the staging of the results was done in the IEBC portal.

In reaction to Soweto’s bombshell, Raila Odinga who was following Supreme Court proceedings at his suave office urged Kenyans to maintain peace as they await the verdict.

“Lets us remain united,” Raila tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST