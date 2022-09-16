Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of bribing Judges.

Speaking on Friday when he met Azimio Leaders in Machakos County, Raila said the hurried appointment of the six judges and the proposed annual allocation of Sh3 billion to the Judiciary is part of Ruto’s nefarious plot of capturing the Judiciary.

The former Premier said Ruto’s actions are illegal and amount to bribing the Judiciary.

“That is the reason for the rush to appoint six judges and to allocate a specific amount of money to the Judiciary,” Raila said.

During his inauguration speech on Tuesday, Ruto said he would scale up Judiciary’s budgetary allocation by Sh3 billion annually in the next five years in order to give it financial independence.

He also on Wednesday appointed six judges that were rejected by former President Uhuru Kenyatta to the Court of Appeal and Environment Court.

The six judges are; George Odunga, Prof Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, Evans Makori and Elizabeth Omange.

