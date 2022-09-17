Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has finally revealed why he took his family to Zanzibar a few days after the Supreme Court upheld President William Ruto’s victory.

Speaking in Mombasa on Thursday during the swearing-in of Mombasa governor Abduswamad Nassir, Raila disclosed that he took his family to Zanzibar to heal from the shock they got after William Ruto vanquished him during the August 9th Presidential election.

During the short holiday, the former prime minister said, he took his wife, children, and grandchildren with him.

“I went to recuperate in Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren out of the shock they got. I came this morning from Zanzibar and arrived late, I was not able to be with you at the swearing-in (of Abdulswamad), but here I am,” Raila said.

Raila Odinga also said the August 9th election was rigged in favor of Ruto and also castigated the Supreme Court for upholding a stolen election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST