Friday, September 16, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has said the rigging in the August 9 general election did not just happen at the presidential level only.

Speaking in Machakos County during the Azimio One Kenya Alliance parliamentary group meeting on Friday, Raila said Azimio candidates were rigged out in favour of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates in the elections of the lower seats.

Raila said the scheme was carried out by rogue Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who had the blessing of the commission’s chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

“At the presidential level, it is not possible to tell whether we had elections at all. But even at the lower level of polls, I believe that a number of our people were rigged out to pave the way for a UDA majority and during the election petition, this should have been proved to be the case,” Raila said.

The former Premier was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and other Azimio leaders.

This was the first meeting of the coalition following the inauguration of William Ruto as the country’s fifth President on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.