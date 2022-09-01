Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022-The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has accused Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, of forging Forms 34A to cement his case at the Supreme Court that the election was rigged in favor of President-elect William Ruto.

In his submission to the Supreme Court on Thursday, IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane, asked the Supreme Court to reject the Forms 34A tabled by Raila’s legal team as the authentic forms, noting that they were manipulated.

Somane told the Court that the alleged forgery by the petitioner was evident in the case of the form purported to be from Ndaina Polling station in Tiaty, Baringo County.

“In the Arnold Ochieng affidavit, they claimed that in Ndaina polling station, they claimed that their agent provided them with a form which was different from what is in the portal.

“If you look at the form attached to the portal and even the one the petitioner submitted, there was no agent at the polling station. This is a photoshop gone wrong,” he noted.

The advocate broke down the discrepancies in the forms submitted by Raila’s team in terms of the content of the image.

“Our forms were downloaded, and the numbers forged. But the problem is that all forms submitted by IEBC have a black and white background unique to the KIEMS kit,” he added.

