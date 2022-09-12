Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, September 12, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, was not looking for a job when he launched his presidential bid last year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said unlike President-elect William Ruto, who was desperately looking for a job, Raila was looking for something else greater than the Presidency.

Manyora said Raila wanted to finish what he started in the 1980s when he was sent to prison for 9 years for fighting dictatorship.

The lecturer further stated that Raila Odinga’s democratic credentials are no match to Ruto, who used hook and crook methods to ensure he won last month’s Presidential election.

“Those who think Raila was looking for the presidency are misinformed. Raila was not looking for a Job to be President, Ruto was looking for a job,” Manyora said.

“Raila is the head of a movement, the struggle to transform this country that has taken decades, claimed lives and it has had victims and casualties. A struggle where a few battles have been won and others have been lost,” Manyora added.

Raila emerged second in the last election, losing to Ruto, who will be sworn in as Kenya’s 5th President tomorrow at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.