Thursday, September 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has asked Interpol to investigate the sudden death of International Criminal Court (ICC) suspect, Lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru was indicted by The Hague-based court in 2018 for bribing witnesses in the crimes against humanity cases facing President William Ruto.

Gicheru was found dead at his house at the upscale Northwood Villas in Karen.

In the statement shared by his spokesperson Professor Makau Mutua, Raila described Paul Gicheru’s sudden death as mysterious and unexplained.

The former Prime Minister asked Interpol to jump into the matter and carry out investigations on what caused the death of the lawyer.

“The pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing.

“To avoid cover-up in Kenya, we call upon the international investigative agencies including Interpol to lead the investigation,” read the statement in part.

Raila stated that Gicheru’s death had international ramifications because the ICC had detained him at the time of his death.

He added that Kenya should cooperate with investigations.

“Kenya is a party to the ICC statute and should fully cooperate with the investigation,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.