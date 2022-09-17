Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has condemned President William Ruto’s move to denounce the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) even after its President attended his inauguration on Tuesday.

Speaking yesterday, Raila accused Ruto of sliding into a dictator, saying it was unconstitutional for the president to denounce a country without consulting the Cabinet.

“To sever relations with the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is unconstitutional since it was done without the approval of the Cabinet,” Raila stated.

According to Raila, Ruto’s one-sided move paints Kenya in a bad light to the international community.

“The unilateral decisions are hurting the image of Kenya,” Raila added.

Ruto rescinded the recognition of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as an independent state after meeting Morocco’s Ambassador on Wednesday, just a day after recognizing SADR as an independent state.

He announced plans to cut all ties with the SADR, including shutting down its embassy in the Kilimani area.

“At State House in Nairobi, received a congratulatory message from His Majesty King Mohammed VI. Kenya rescinds its recognition of the SADR and initiates steps to wind down the entity’s presence in the country,” the president said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

“Kenya supports the United Nations framework as the exclusive mechanism to find a lasting solution to the dispute over Western Sahara,” the President stated in the tweet that was deleted minutes later,” Ruto stated.

SADR had been seeking to break away from Morocco for years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.