Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga may have made another big blunder that may cost him dearly soon.

This is after he dropped Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka from the National Assembly Speaker’s job.

Instead, Azimio has settled on former Speaker Kenneth Marende as its candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly seat instead of Kalonzo.

Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed made the announcement public, noting that there were wide consultations among the stakeholders before arriving at the decision.

Junet revealed that the coalition decided to front a candidate who was tried and tested to go toe-to-toe with Kenya Kwanza’s Moses Wetangula.

While explaining the decision, Junet noted that the Azimio coalition had kept its cards close to its chest in a bid to outwit its political competitors.

“Azimio coalition has decided to front Marende as our candidate for the National Assembly Speaker. We have decided to go for someone who has been tried and tested, someone who understands the operations of Parliament.”

“We are going to formally communicate this to all our members by Monday. All the coalition partners including Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka agree,” Junet stated.

Junet further noted that the Wiper party would not be left empty-handed as it would produce a candidate to run for National Assembly deputy speaker, while the Senate speaker candidate would be reserved for either the Coast or the pastoralist region.

However, speaking separately, Wiper’s Secretary General, Shakila Abdalla affirmed that she was not aware of such developments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.