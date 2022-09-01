Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 1 September 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga was in high spirits yesterday while following Supreme Court proceedings.

His aide Silas Jakakimba shared the photo on social media and captioned it, “Baba calmly following the Supreme Court Proceedings.

“The 5th remains full of morning cheer and his legendary presidential comportment.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.