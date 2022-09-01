Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – The vote recount in 45 contested polling stations is underway as per the order of the Supreme Court.

As of yesterday, only nine out of the 45 polling stations had been opened, scrutinized and votes recounted by the registrar of the Supreme Court Letizia Wachira.

In the nine ballot boxes that Raila had in his petition challenging William Ruto’s presidential win alleged that his votes were deducted and added to his arch-rival, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has been vindicated.

This is after the court found no serious abnormalities in the vote recount.

The court found that most of the ballot boxes from Majengo and Mvita primaries schools in Mombasa County matched with what was in Form 34A and the declaration results forms.

However, some minor issues emerged during the scrutiny and recount of the ballot boxes.

For instance, the IEBC officials failed to seal rejected ballot papers, lack of stamps as well as missed the physical voters’ registers.

Furthermore, the scrutiny revealed that the ballot box for room one of the Majengo polling station had no form 34A while for room two, Form 34A was not filled and stamped.

In stream 5 of Mvita Primary School, the ballot box had two Forms 34A, one signed by the presiding officer and another signed by the deputy presiding officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.