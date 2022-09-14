Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga is a very disappointed man.

This is after President William Ruto appointed his Azimio Chairman and former President Uhuru Kenyatta to his government.

In his first address after becoming Kenya’s fifth President, Ruto confirmed that his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta will continue to chair missions across the Eastern Africa region.

He said he had talked to Uhuru about the job and he accepted.

Ruto praised the outgoing Head of State on a commendable job ensuring peace across the region.

He hailed Uhuru for spearheading peace initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as in Ethiopia.

“I commit, to peace initiatives in our region, including both in Ethiopia and in the Great Lakes Region, I have asked my elder brother, President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has done commendable engagements with those regions and he has graciously agreed to continue chairing those discussions on behalf of the people of Kenya.

“I have committed that the Government of Kenya and myself, in particular, will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta,” announced Ruto.

During the announcement, Uhuru showed gratitude by clinching his hands together to make a peace sign while mouthing the word, ‘asante‘ (Swahili for thank you).

The move, however, did not auger well with Raila’s supporters who accused Uhuru of conning Baba and delivering the presidency to Ruto.

Uhuru oversaw the peace mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and facilitated its induction into the East African Community (EAC).

