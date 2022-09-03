Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, yesterday hosted the legal team that represented them at the Supreme Court.

In a video that has since gone viral, Raila was all smiles as he embraced the lawyers at his office in Nairobi.

But the most memorable hug was the one he gave to lawyer Julie Soweto who brilliantly exposed the lies by the IEBC by revealing how exactly the commission’s Chairman Wafula Chebukati rigged Raila’s victory in favor of President-elect William Ruto with the help of Venezuelan IT gurus.

Nonetheless, Raila commended the lawyers for their efforts in the presidential petition case terming their performance as “fantastic work”.

On his part, Martha Karua thanked the team for their endless pursuit of justice. According to Karua, the lawyers were on a mission to defend the truth through the Supreme Court.

“The women and men worked tirelessly and selflessly in the representation of The People, to defend the truth and uphold justice,” Martha Karua stated in reference to the lawyers.

The two assembled a team of lawyers comprising a blend of eminent lawyers and prodigies in the country to make their case to the Supreme Court judges.

Among the notable names in the team were James Orengo, Pheroze Norwojee, and Philip Murgor who were the lead counsels in the petition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.