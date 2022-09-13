Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, September 13, 2022 – Azimio Captain Raila Odinga will not be attending William Ruto’s swearing-in as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya today at Kasarani Stadium.

This is after he declined Ruto’s invite, saying he has other important things to attend to.

In a statement yesterday, Raila said he had received an invitation to attend but will not attend.

Raila, who is out of the country, still believes Ruto did not beat him fair and square and that IEBC bungled the August 9, presidential election.

“Last evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from William Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for today.”

“However, I will not be available for the inauguration because I am out of the country and I also have other serious concerns,” said Raila.

Besides, Raila believes the Supreme Court was compromised to rule in Ruto’s favor .

“Secondly, I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on the facts and the law, even though we accepted it. For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate,” Raila said.

The ODM leader promised to announce the next course of action once back in the country.

“Once I return to the country, I will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and strengthen our democracy,” Raila said.

Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua will be inaugurated today in a ceremony that will be graced by Azimio Chairman and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, among other dignitaries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.