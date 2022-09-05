Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, have moved to contain President-elect William Ruto from poaching Azimio leaders as witnessed recently.

This is after they met a section of leaders from Meru County days after former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s Devolution Empowerment Party – DEP, joined Kenya Kwanza.

The former Prime Minister met with a delegation of Azimio leaders from Meru County led by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, a political rival of Kiraitu.

Speaking after the meeting, Raila thanked the leaders who present for having an ideological commitment and standing firm on their principles.

“We are happy that these members have stood the test of time, a time like this is when you know people who have clear ideological commitment, who stand on principle, and those hovering,” he stated.

In a veiled attack directed at Kiraitu, Raila described the former county boss as an opportunist.

“We have seen opportunists trying to run away from their original position, this is not something new, it has always been there, it is the angels who said that the left radicals have the character of a pendulum they only go from one extreme to the other extreme, this is the character being exhibited by our friends,” Odinga noted.

On her part, Karua acknowledged the members and clarified that Azimio is intact in Meru and the entire country. She said they will continue to fight for the right and ideals of Kenyans.

“I want to acknowledge the members and clarify that Azimio is intact in Meru, I know it is intact in Mt. Kenya and the entire country, we will continue fighting for the ideals we so much believe in, and it’s better to have a few committed members than to have hangers whose mind and soul is elsewhere,” Karua remarked.

Further, CS Munya dismissed the defection of former Meru Governor to the Kenya Kwanza Coalition terming his presence in Azimio as a saboteur within the team.

“We are stronger than ever before, and indeed the defection of former Governor of Meru is just a confirmation of what we have always known that sympathy is laid elsewhere,” Munya added.

