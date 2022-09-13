Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – A trial juror in RnB star, R.Kelly’s case in Chicago suffered a panic attack during a break in proceedings, and was excused by the Judge.

TMZ reported that during the trial on Monday September 12, the white female juror started having a panic attack after the prosecution gave their closing argument.

The judge said he was told the juror “couldn’t last another minute” and he excused her, according to reporter Jon Seidel.

The judge says a white male alternate juror is now stepping in, and like the juror he’s replacing, this guy has also not seen the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary.

As the trial comes to an end, the defense team is now giving their closing arguments, after the prosecution ripped Kelly to begin the day, labeling him a sexual predator who used his celebrity status to abuse minors.

Kelly, who was already sentenced to 30 years in federal prison following a June conviction in New York, is expected to learn his fate soon depending on how long it takes the jury to reach a verdict