Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – The Queen’s casket has been lowered into the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel, where it will lie with her beloved husband Prince Philip after her crown, orb and sceptre were removed from her coffin so she could descend into her grave ‘as a simple Christian soul’.

Her Majesty returned home to Windsor to be reunited for eternity with her husband, father, mother, and sister in the crypt at St George’s Chapel to the lament of a lone piper as her 70-year reign came to an end.

The Royal Family stood at the end of the short service as the Queen was slowly lowered down into the royal vault while the Dean of Windsor said: ‘Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul.’ He also offered the commendation – a prayer in which the deceased is entrusted to God’s mercy.

Before she was lowered, Dean had placed her crown and other crown jewels on the altar before the Queen’s staff of office was snapped – signifying the severing of the Queen from her service in death. The Garter King of Arms then pronounced the styles and titles of the Queen as all power moved to her son, the King.

Her Majesty’s long journey to her final resting place will end with her private interment next to her ‘strength and stay Philip’ this evening where the King will scatter earth on his mother’s coffin at 7.30pm at a private family service.

Britain’s longest reigning monarch had been carried into the historic church followed by Charles III, her children, and grandchildren including Prince Harry and Prince William.