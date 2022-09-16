Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Academician, Professor Uju Anya and UK media personality, Piers Morgan, clashed on Twitter this evening.

Uju made global news after her tweet addressed to Queen Elizabeth generated mixed reactions from people all around the world.

Shortly after the Queen’s deteriorating health was announced before her final demise last week, Uju took to Twitter to describe the Queen as the “chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire.” She went on to wish her excruciating pain.

”I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.

I only wish my hatred had the effect on her that her monarchy had on my people.” she tweeted.

On Wednesday, September 14, Uju stated on her handle that Piers Morgan wants an interview with her but will never grant it.

Mr Morgan saw her Tweet this evening and stated that he indeed wants to interview her, just so she can repeat the things she said about the Queen, to his face.

”I definitely want to interview you. I’d like you to try repeating to my face that you hoped the Queen died in ‘excruciating pain.’ But I suspect like most vile ‘woke’ trolls, you won’t have the guts. Do you?”

Uju spotted his comment and did not waste time firing back at him.

See their exchange below