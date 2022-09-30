Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – The cause of death of the former ruler of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed.

According to her death certificate, it was stated that the monarch died of old age.

Queen Elizabeth II died, aged 96, at Balmoral surrounded by members of the royal family earlier this month.

The document, which was released by National Records of Scotland on Thursday September 29, states that the late monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle near Ballater on September 8, 2022, at 3:10 p.m.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband of 73 years who died at age 99 in April 2021, also died of old age, according to his death certificate.

The Royal Family released a statement informing the public of Her Majesty’s passing.

The statement said, “The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral. The King and the Queen Consort will spend this evening and tomorrow in Balmoral before flying back to London.

She ascended to the throne after her father, King George VI, passed away on February 6, 1952, while touring Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip. She was King George VI’s eldest daughter.

On February 6, the monarch with the longest reign in the country celebrated her historic Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as head of state.

She was crowned at the age of 27 the following year during her coronation. During her amazing reign, she traveled more than any previous queen and became one of the most adored personalities on the earth.

15 different prime ministers have served throughout her reign.

King Charles, Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex are her four surviving children.