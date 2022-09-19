Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Camilla’s rarely seen children Tom Parker Bowles, 47, and Laura Lopes, 44, were among mourners who arrive at Westminster Abbey this morning ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

The siblings arrived together at Westminster Abbey to mourn the Queen and see their mother, the new Queen Consort, take her place alongside King Charles III.

Mother-of-three Laura Lopes, 44, wore a feathered black headpiece. The art dealer was joined by her three children, Eliza, Gus and Louis, and husband Harry Lopes, a heir of the super-wealthy Astor family.

Tom Parker Bowles, 47, wore a traditional mourning suit as he joined his sister’s family for the funeral.

Tom and Laura are Camilla’s children with former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The two siblings have long been supportive of their mother’s relationship with the King and enjoy close relations with the royal family.

Laura’s daughter Eliza was a flower girl to William and Kate when they wed in 2011.

