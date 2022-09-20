Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A 35-year-old IT consultant has gone missing in unclear circumstances after he was picked up by five people alleging to be police officers.

Vincent Owino was running errands at his office block in Milimani when two women in hijab and three men arrived in a white Prado and picked him up.

They identified themselves as police officers.

They handcuffed him and bundled him into their car before speeding off.

Owino’s family believes he was abducted.

The matter was reported to Kilimani Police Station but the family has not received any information on his whereabouts.

His wife, Lisper Murugi, alleged that police handling the case are not cooperating with the family.

“I just want my husband and father of my two children back. How can the police not have anything to tell us when all roads in Milimani have CCTV cameras?” she posed.

Owino’s mother fell ill after he was reported missing and her health has deteriorated.

“Our mother fell ill after being told that Vincent is missing. Her condition worsens with every passing day,” Owino’s sister, Mercy Owuor, said.

Below is a photo of the missing IT consultant.

