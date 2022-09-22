Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Police have launched investigations into the mysterious death of a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer whose body was found in a lodging in Isiolo town.

According to Isiolo police boss, Collins Saina, the soldier’s body was found by staffers Wednesday morning.

“The members of staff who reported the matter said that the door to the Ex-KDF officer’s room was found open,” Saina said.

The deceased, who hails from Embu, had informed construction workers back home that he was stepping out to purchase some building material.

However, he boarded a matatu to Isiolo and booked a room.

It is not clear what transpired in the room, leading to his death.

The body was taken to Isiolo Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.