Saturday, September 17, 2022 – A police officer has faced the wrath of Twitter users after he shared photos gifting slippers to a poor boy he met walking to school barefoot.

The cop wanted to show his noble actions to the world but the post backfired badly.

Twitter users roasted him badly and told him to put the camera aside, adding that he could have bought the needy boy shoes instead of slippers.

Others accused him of exploiting the poor boy to get a promotion.

Below is his Twitter post and reactions from Netizens.

See reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.