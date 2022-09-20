Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Ambassador Macharia Kamau has stalked a controversy.

This is after he blamed the Kenyan women working in the Middle East for their problems.

Speaking during the induction ceremony of Members of Parliament in Nairobi, Ambassador Macharia moved to defend the Arabs who are torturing and murdering Kenyan ladies in the Middle East, saying it is Kenyans that provoke them by not being submissive.

He noted that in the Middle East, submissiveness is needed in household chores.

However, he said that Kenyans who were carrying out household chores in Saudi Arabia are not subservient.

“There are some places where, culturally, unyenyekevu ule unahitajika kwa kazi zingine za nyumbani sio unyenyekevu ambao unapatikana sana kati ya watu wetu. So sometimes our people will not be so subservient.

“In a country like Saudi Arabia, the traditions around housework are very ancient,” Amb. Macharia said.

He maintained that the people who suffer most are househelps as other Kenyans working in various sectors had no problems at work.

“You find that the people who suffer terrible beatings are usually househelps. But in that same country where we have over 100,000 Kenyans working in different capacities, we have no problem,” he added.

His remarks come after a Kenyan student, Diana Chepkemoi, was rescued from Saudi Arabia, where she decried mistreatment from her employers.

While Chepkemoi is lucky to be alive and back in Kenya, many were not lucky as such as they ended up being brought back in a coffin thanks to the Arabian bosses.

