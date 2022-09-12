Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 12 September 2022 – Anti-monarchists booed King Charles and one held up a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish the monarchy” in Edinburgh.

On Sunday, September 11, crowds had gathered in the capital city to hear the Lord Lyon King of Arms, who is responsible for overseeing state ceremonial in Scotland, formally announce King Charles as the Queen’s successor.

His Majesty’s State Trumpeters sounded a fanfare at the famous Edinburgh Castle and the Lord Lyon King of Arms read a proclamation for the King, prompting jeers and boos from other members of the crowd.

As the Lord Lyon King of Arms Joseph Morrow ended his proclamation by saying “God Save the King”, there were audible boos from people in the crowd while others called for a republic at King Charles’ proclamation in Edinburgh.

One protester was at Mercat Cross in the Scottish capital when police arrived and they took her away.

One man shouted: “Let her go! It’s free speech!”

Other said: “Have some respect.”

Police have confirmed that a 22-year-old woman was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace”.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, on Sunday 11 September, 2022 in connection with a breach of the peace.”