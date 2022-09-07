Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A sex worker at Lusaka, Zambia’s capital has filed a lawsuit against her married client who she accuses of being responsible for her two months old pregnancy.

Zambia Daily Mail reported that Esther Kalema sued George Mulenga in Matero Local Court and is currently demanding K500 monthly maintenance for her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old client who admitted that he slept and paid Esther for her services after they met at a club, insisted that it’s shocking for a prostitute to get pregnant on her job and point at her client as the one responsible.

Mulenga told Magistrate Harriet Mulenga that he did not have any relationship with Kalema apart from him being her client. He said he had, however, engaged Kalema twice for her services which he paid for in full.

He said;

“Your honour, this woman here has never been my girlfriend. Yes, I slept with her at a fee, it was business. That is what she does. I just engaged her for the services as well. So how can she be pregnant for me.”

The judge is however yet to rule on the case.