Saturday, 03 September 2022 – Controversial prophet, David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministries Church, almost brought business to a standstill in Nairobi Central Business District, after he went shopping for suits in a high-end shop while heavily guarded.

The self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God was guarded by armed police officers and his entourage consisted of high-end vehicles.

He was being driven in a flashy Escalade.

His security team bullied other motorists as they cleared the road.

Owuor’s flashy lifestyle has always been a subject of discussion on social media.

Watch the video.

