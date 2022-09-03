Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 03 September 2022 – Controversial prophet, David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministries Church, almost brought business to a standstill in Nairobi Central Business District, after he went shopping for suits in a high-end shop while heavily guarded.
The self-proclaimed mighty prophet of God was guarded by armed police officers and his entourage consisted of high-end vehicles.
He was being driven in a flashy Escalade.
His security team bullied other motorists as they cleared the road.
Owuor’s flashy lifestyle has always been a subject of discussion on social media.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>