Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 September 2022 – Renowned vernacular media personality and Kiengei’s ex-wife, Keziah Wa Kariuki, is no longer rocking her wedding ring.

Fans noticed she removed her wedding ring after she posted a video on Tik-Tok dancing and showing the world that she is happy.

Rumours of her crumbled marriage surfaced online a few months ago.

Although she has not come out to clear the air on the rumours, word has it that infidelity was the main cause of her marital woes.

She reportedly discovered that her husband was cheating on her with multiple women despite getting married in a church wedding.

She filed a divorce suit at Kiambu Law Courts and the case is ongoing.

Keziah got married last year to a divorcee identified as Mr. Kariuki in an invite-only wedding.

Below is her latest Tiktok video that proves she has removed her wedding ring.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.