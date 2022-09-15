Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Red Cross Society is a leading humanitarian organization sustainably promoting the wellbeing, health and resilience of communities in Kenya. The Society is seeking a qualified professional in the following position:

Position Title: Project Officer (Integrated Food Security & Livelihoods) 1 Post

Locations: Bomet

Reporting To: County Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY:

The Project Officer is responsible for providing support in planning, implementation and monitoring of key project activities in close coordination with the Program manager, different stakeholders and service providers. The incumbent will work closely with the project team in strengthening livelihoods at community level.

SCOPE OF THE ROLE:

Project Management

Resource Mobilization

Representation

Partnership development

Capacity Development

Monitoring & Evaluation

Duties & Responsibilities

Leadership:

In liaison with the Program manager, support management, monitoring and coordination of the IFSL project activities.

Promote livelihood programing and mainstreaming within the county government through capacity building and mentorship

Conduct awareness and training sessions to build capacity in target communities

Document pre and post-training assessments, develop timely progress and final reports as required

Research, compile, summarize and present information/ data on innovative local actions towards livelihoods programing

Support establishment of early warning early action plans for potential disasters;

Carry out Monitoring and Evaluation of activities and purpose corrective action required during the course of implementation of the work plan.

Conduct monthly review and verification of the reports from the project timely development of reports and analysis of results to incorporate lessons learnt into recommendations into the project.

Planning & Budgeting:

Participate and/or coordinate the development and implementation of the annual plans and budget under the project.

Ensure proper accounts in accordance to the KRCS regulations and donor requirements.

Consolidate programme implementation of work plans that capture all donor requirements as well as planned activity accomplishments, outputs, and verifiable indicators.

Responsible for the provision of case management and psychosocial support to GBV survivors & persons at risk, enabling a conducive environment and ensuring complete care and treatment of survivors including referrals to partner agencies for further management

In-depth experience and understanding of health/humanitarian programming.

Coordination:

Coordinate implementation of project activities at County level

Support the program manager in developing strategies for strengthening collaborative partnerships and networks with stakeholders, and other players on the ground to ensure enhanced effectiveness project implementation.

Support in designing of capacity building programs to effectively prepare communities to respond to disasters, restore family links as well as put in place systems for community reconstruction and environmental conservation.

Strengthen coordination with governments, civil society and communities, to prevent, mitigate, and respond to GBV, to promote gender equality, protection and inclusion through community-based approaches in GBV programming.

Establish and foster Partnerships in the respective counties to advance the project goal and advocate for gender-sensitive programming.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

● Project focal persons

DESIRED COMPETENCIES

Technical:

A good understanding of community work, development programming and effective project management.

Knowledge of humanitarian relief issues, trends and goals at national and sub national levels aimed at preventing and alleviating human suffering.

Able to coordinate and network with partners to build synergies that enhance sustainability of the project outcomes.

Sensitive and responsive to gender, ethnicity, disability and other social issues.

Good communication and presentation skills in both English and Kiswahili, including ability to develop reports and prepare relevant publications.

Strong interpersonal and cross-cultural skills including the ability to build collaborative relationships with sensitivity to cultural, ethnic and political issues.

Self-motivated with a passion for the work and keen to learn as well as share knowledge and new ideas around livelihoods and resilience building.

Strong experience in GBV programming, management, trends and goals aimed at preventing and managing GBV issues.

Strong interpersonal and cross-cultural skills including the ability to build collaborative relationships with sensitivity to cultural, ethnic and political issues.

Clear understanding of gender, abuse of power and issues surrounding violence against women.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Community development, Agriculture, Social Science, Public Health or other related field with an in-depth understanding of livelihoods and Gender Based Violence (GBV ) programing.

Demonstrated experience in livelihood programming with a specific focus on community engagement and accountability

Demonstrated ability to work closely and effectively with administrative and community structures in development context;

Proficient and experienced in planning, monitoring and reporting of project activities in relevant field in multi-stakeholder partnerships and collaborations

Possess skills in proposal and report writing, project cycle management and participatory monitoring and evaluation of projects.

Experience and prior trainings on Protection, Gender and will an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above qualifications should apply strictly through https://www.redcross.or.ke/careers to reach us not later than 21st September 2022; Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.