Project Officer, Coastal Region

ABOUT THE PROGRAM:

The Project Officer will report to the Public Health Coordinator and will implement CFK Africa’s community projects with an initial focus on the Adolescent and Youth (A&Y) project. A&Y is a behavior change project that aims at increasing voluntary utilization of quality and affordable youth-friendly services by the adolescents and youth in selected informal settlements in Kenya.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

The job holder will be responsible for the project activities in the coastal region (Mombasa and Kilifi) ensuring efficient implementation, M&E and progress reporting of interventions including their integration with other CFK Africa projects.

LOCATION: KILIFI

Duties & Responsibilities

Support planning, designing and delivery of project activities in accordance with the CFK Africa’s expansion plan.

Ensure short-term community contracts/agreements are managed in accordance with their terms of reference.

Develop and maintain a sound network of community-level and other stakeholder counterparts.

Community mobilization and engagement and training of adolescents and young people as per the guides.

Facilitate trainings of adolescent package of health and drive demand for youth friendly health services.

In collaboration with other stakeholders (community, schools, MOE, MOH), map, identify and recruit adolescents and youths from the community as program beneficiaries for the A&Y projects.

Set up and manage community/school girls’ and boys’ groups/safe space in collaboration with relevant stakeholders in accordance with the approved manuals.

Provide and link adolescent and youths beneficiaries to Adolescent friendly package of health and structural interventions.

Conduct School and home visits to provide psychosocial support and referrals for all beneficiaries.

Provide support to CFK Africa’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team with activity tracking and monitoring, data collection, and M&E related coordination with counterparts, as required.

Represent CFK Africa in key events and meetings at the county level as would be required.

Qualifications

Over 7 years working experience with 4 years working with NGOs/CBOs in adolescent and youth health interventions, social work, Education and livelihood.

Degree in Community Development, Social Work, Counselling psychology, Gender Studies, or any other related field.

Basic computer skills and knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel.

Commitment to working with adolescents and youth, girls, and boys in need, regardless of religion or gender.

Experience with the mentorship of girls is desirable

Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Residents of Kilifi town and Malindi are encouraged to apply.

COMPENSATION:

Compensation is dependent upon on qualifications and experience. CFK Africa offers a competitive benefit package.

How to Apply

If you believe that you qualify for this position, kindly fill the form here and submit your CV, current and expected salary to recruitment@cfkafrica.org by 29th September 2022.

ABOUT CFK AFRICA:

Founded in 2001, CFK Africa exists to improve public health and economic prosperity in the informal settlements in Kenya. CFK Africa combines service with responsible research to inform and assist participatory development in other informal settlements globally.

To learn more about CFK Africa, please visit: http://cfkafrica.org.