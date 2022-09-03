Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Roots Party Presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has said her party leader, Prof. George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has been telling her that President-Elect William Ruto won the just concluded election in a free and fair manner.

Though Wajackoyah is among unsuccessful petitioners who went to the Supreme Court to challenge William Ruto’s victory, Wamae said Wajackoyah was initially in concurrence with the results and personally told her that the election was free and fair and Ruto won squarely.

She wondered why he was trying to dispute the results, which she said is contradictory to a man who even attended Ruto’s victory declaration event at the Bomas of Kenya on August 15.

“When we were at Bomas of Kenya on August 15, during the declaration of the presidential results, my party leader and I agreed that the election was free and fair,” Wamae stated.

“It’s contradictory when he says the party holds an alternative view on the status of the declared presidential results,” Wamae added.

Wamae and her boss have not been on good terms, with Wamae claiming that he has even blocked her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.