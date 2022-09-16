Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has finally admitted that Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has spent his last bullet and is not supposed to vie for the presidency in 2027.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel on Friday, Manyora said after Raila was vanquished by President William Ruto in August 9, he should endorse another candidate who will give the Head of State a run for his money in 2027.

Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Raila Odinga should endorse Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, as his successor.

The analyst said if Raila endorses Kalonzo, then the Wiper boss should stamp his authority and start the journey of sending Ruto to Sugoi in 2027.

“Kalonzo Musyoka is the best candidate to succeed Raila Odinga and if he starts his journey of sending Ruto home in 2027, he will succeed,” Manyora said.

The political scientist further stated that power is not given and it is grabbed the way Ruto grabbed it from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

