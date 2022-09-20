Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s campaign spokesman, Prof. Makau Mutua, has warned that a calamity will happen in the country in the coming weeks if not months.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Makau, who is also a columnist and a scholar based in the United States, stated that in his premonition, he sees danger ahead and urged Kenyans to start preparing for the worst.

“I see great peril ahead,” Mutua stated.

However, Makau failed to reveal whether the danger will be on President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government or Raila’s Azimio which has also been shaking in recent weeks after a section of the coalition’s affiliate parties decamped to Kenya Kwanza.

Following his post, Kenyans on social media expressed mixed reactions, some claiming that he might be predicting doom for Ruto’s presidency and others claiming he might be predicting how prices of basic commodities will rise in the coming months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.